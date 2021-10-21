Liberian Government - 'No Landing Rights Was Issued to Dr. Cassell Nor Revoked'

Monrovia — The Liberian government, through the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism has denied reports of revoking landing permit issued for a South African aircraft owned by Kwenyan &Associates Group of Companies which is headed by opposition figure Daniel E. Cassell.

The FrontPageAfrica had earlier reported that Dr. Cassell had sought the Supreme Court's intervention on the matter on grounds that Liberia Civil Aviation Authority denied his request landing request.

In a communication of October 15, 2021 addressed to LCAA Director-General Chief Moses Y. Kollie, the Clerk of the Supreme Court stated: "By directive of His Honor Yusuf D. Kaba, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in connection with the above caption case."

The conference emerged from a writ of prohibition filed by Kwenyan Group of Company through its Board Member Tapple Doe, who is as well the Acting Chairman of the People's Liberation Party (PLP) founded by Dr. Cassell as Political Leader.

But the MICAT release noted that government, through the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority did not receive any request nor issue any such landing permit in keeping with its procedures.

This clarity comes after a conference with justice in chambers, His Honor Yussif D. Kaba, as a result of the writ of prohibition filed by the Kwenyan & Associates Group of Company claiming that they were issued a landing permit which was later revoked by the LCAA.

According to the release, the Group's application for an Air Service License is still being reviewed by the LCAA in keeping with the Liberia Civil Aviation and relevant international Regulations and is pending the fulfillment of all the requirements.

"Let the public be informed that the Justice in chambers His Honor Justice Yussif D. Kaba has declined to issue the writ of prohibition filed against the LCAA based on procedure errors by the Kwenyan & Associates Group of Company," the release from MICAT stated.

At the same time, the LCAA in the release iterates that it remains a professional regulatory agency whose mission is to ensure the enforcement of all national and international civil aviation laws, procedures, and regulations.

Meanwhile, Director-General Kollie has been ordered to permit the aircraft, which is subject to the petition, to land in Liberia pending the outcome of the conference.

Cassell is reportedly hiring the South African private aircraft to expedite his political activities ahead of 2023.