Sierra Leone VP Set to Deliver NAYMOTE Address At Naymote's Flagship Leadership Seminar

Paynesville — The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh will visit Liberia from October 22nd -27th, 2021, as the guest of the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa), an offspring of the Naymote Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE).

Making the pronouncement at a press conference, NAYMOTE's Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo, Sr. said Dr. Jalloh will deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the YPLS Africa event on October 25, and facilitate the first session on the topic, "The elements of good governance."

The YPLS is NAYMOTE's flagship youth leadership development program. The overarching goal of the YPLS Africa is to contribute to forming a new generation of character-driven and socially active young leaders that would be accountable, accessible, and responsive to the needs and interests of their citizens and help shape the future of their respective countries positively.

According to Mr. Jarwolo, the program will welcome 100 young leaders from eight African countries including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea, the Gambia, D.R. Congo, Malawi, Kenya, and Liberia.

He said "The YPLS Africa has become an excellent platform for young people to learn new skills and tools to improve their leadership abilities and expand youth networks with a diverse community of young leaders and leadership/electoral management experts - something helpful to solidify peace, development, and accountability within Africa."

The October event, he said, is expected to deliver an array of engaging sessions through exceptional speakers, including Dr. Jalloh, Vice President Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, and Ambassadors from the United States of America, Sweden, and The United Kingdom, among others.

While in Liberia, Dr. Jalloh will meet with President George Manneh Weah VP Taylor. He will also engage Sierra Leoneans in Liberia, and interact with the Liberian media.

Dr. Jalloh is travelling with an array of Government of Sierra Leone officials, including the Ministers of Internal Affairs and Youth Affairs, among others.

Organizers of the Young Political Leadership School Africa have expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support from the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Government of Liberia as they prepare to host the Honorable Vice President in Liberia.

While in Liberia, the NAYMOTE's boss disclosed that Alumni and Convener of the YPLS Africa will present to Dr. Jalloh an Outstanding Leadership Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership and dedication to the cause of defending democracy and good governance in Africa.

Since April 2016, about 630 young leaders from across Africa have benefitted from the YPLS Africa. They are using their knowledge and skills to help transform their communities, improve electoral integrity/outcomes, and promote good governance in their respective communities and countries. The event is supported by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).