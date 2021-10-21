South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After Four School Children Were Allegedly Taken At Gunpoint

20 October 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have launched a massive manhunt for a group of suspects involved in the forceful removal of four school children from a vehicle that was transporting them to school this morning at about 07:00.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the children aged 6, 11, 13 and 15 years, who are all learners from a primary school in Dalmada, on the outskirts of Polokwane, were forcefully removed from their scholar transport by a group of about 7 suspects armed with rifles. The 64-year-old driver allegedly fetched the children from Nirvana and was driving along then R37 road near the N1 bypass when he was suddenly blocked by two vehicles, a white Kia Sorento and black Mercedes Benz. A total of seven occupants from the two vehicles, dressed in white overalls alighted and started firing shots randomly.

The suspects then forced the four children out of the vehicle into their Mercedes Benz and then drove off towards the direction of the R81 road, leaving the distraught driver on the scene together with his vehicle.

Police were notified and immediately started with investigations and manhunt for the suspects and the children. The victims' cellphones were later recovered after they were found dumped at Flora Park.

The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but police investigations are underway.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a high level search operation that also involves the Airwing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should urgently contact the investigating officer Captain Ntlane Rasedile on 0825658566, the crime stop on 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

