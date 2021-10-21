Southern Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Special Envoys to Engage With Kingdom of Eswatini

21 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Chair of SADC Organ appoints Special Envoys to engage with the Kingdom of Eswatini

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Defence, Politics and Security Cooperation, appointed Special Envoys to engage with His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini on security and political developments in the Kingdom.

The President appreciates His Majesty King Mswati III's availability to receive a delegation comprising:

Mr Jeffrey Radebe, former South African Cabinet Minister;

Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation;

A Representative of the Republic of Botswana, the former Chair of the Organ;

A Representative of the Republic of Namibia, the incoming Chair of the Organ, and

Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, Special Advisor on International Relations to President Ramaphosa.

The Special Envoys will be accompanied by SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi, senior officials of the SADC Secretariat and senior officials of the South African Government. The envoys are expected to travel to the Kingdom this week.

