Tunisia: Najla Bouden/Abdelhamid Dbeibah Phone Conversation

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden on Wednesday evening had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government Abdelhamid Dbeibah, during which she affirmed Tunisia's willingness to provide all forms of support to the Libyan authorities.

The goal is, she said, to help Libya achieve the objectives it had set, in particular the organisation of elections in December.

Bouden voiced satisfaction at the high level relations binding the two countries, expressing hope that bilateral relations will grow to the level of a strategic partnership in service of the two peoples' interest and in materialisation of the brotherly ties and shared belief in the unity of their destiny.

Abdelhamid Dbeibah congratulated for his part, the new government, wishing it every success in its action and laying emphasis on the excellent relations between Libya and Tunisia.