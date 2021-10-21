Tunisia: Najla Bouden/Abdelhamid Dbeibah Phone Conversation

21 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden on Wednesday evening had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government Abdelhamid Dbeibah, during which she affirmed Tunisia's willingness to provide all forms of support to the Libyan authorities.

The goal is, she said, to help Libya achieve the objectives it had set, in particular the organisation of elections in December.

Bouden voiced satisfaction at the high level relations binding the two countries, expressing hope that bilateral relations will grow to the level of a strategic partnership in service of the two peoples' interest and in materialisation of the brotherly ties and shared belief in the unity of their destiny.

Abdelhamid Dbeibah congratulated for his part, the new government, wishing it every success in its action and laying emphasis on the excellent relations between Libya and Tunisia.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X