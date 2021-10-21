Libyan Stability Conference - Lamamra Holds Talks With Libya's Top Officials in Tripoli

Tripoli — The minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, held discussions Thursday, in Tripoli, with Libya's Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohamed Dbeibah, the vice-president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mussa Al-Kuni, and his counterpart, Najla Al-Mangoush, during which he stressed Algeria's support to " Libyan Stability Initiative."

"I had rich discussions with Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the vice-president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mussa Al-Kuni, and my counterpart Najla Al-Mangoush before the beginning of the international conference, during which I expressed our support for this initiative, which we hope will move the ongoing political process forward," Lamamra wrote on his Twitter account.

The head of Algerian diplomacy arrived Thursday morning in Tripoli to take part in the Libya Stability Support Conference, at the invitation of his Libyan counterpart, Najla Al-Mangoush.

On the sidelines of the conference, Lamamra will hold several meetings with senior Libyan officials and his counterparts from the participating countries.