Kenya: Rapper Khaligraph Jones Battles Fresh Deadbeat Dad Claims

Rapper Brian Ouko, known to his fans by the stage name Khaligraph Jones, is battling accusations of being a deadbeat dad.

Khaligraph's baby mama Cashy, also a rapper, and whose real name is Karimi Muriungi appeared to finger his former bae for not supporting their child.

Cashy suggested in a Facebook post that his baby daddy would use the dawn to dusk curfew imposed by the government as reasons for not providing.

The curfew was lifted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 20, 2021.

"I am actually happy the curfew has been lifted because artists can go back to earning from night gigs!" she pointed out.

"In fact, help me pray for an overflow of events so that your fave rapper will have zero reasons to claim he can't afford child maintenance its been so hard bana," she added.

In a tweet, Cashy wrote a similar message, saying she wants her child to go to an expensive international school.

Last year, Cashy again accused Khaligraph of failing to support his child.

"Meanwhile, I'm not smart enough to win some battles on my own, and so I learn and I get stronger. The law is uneven, but some aspects of it have to be fair if not immediately, then one day.

She has also accused him of being verbally and physically violent.