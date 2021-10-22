Nigeria: Kebbi School Children Released Four Months After Abduction

Akara Yoth Tat/Unsplash
Empty class.
21 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Government says 30 students were released but the bandits are still holding an undisclosed number of others

Students of the Federal Government College, Yauri in Kebbi State abducted four months ago by bandits have been released.

Yahaya Sarki, the spokesperson to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, confirmed the release of the students in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the public secondary school in June.

Mr Sarki said 30 of the students have regained freedom but an undisclosed number remains with the kidnappers.

"Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have arrived Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital following their release, while efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining.

"They shall undergo medical screening and support while being re-united with their families.

"We thank all those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success," the governor's spokesperson said

Details will be provided later.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X