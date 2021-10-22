Nigeria: Kebbi School Children Released Four Months After Abduction

Government says 30 students were released but the bandits are still holding an undisclosed number of others

Students of the Federal Government College, Yauri in Kebbi State abducted four months ago by bandits have been released.

Yahaya Sarki, the spokesperson to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, confirmed the release of the students in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the public secondary school in June.

Mr Sarki said 30 of the students have regained freedom but an undisclosed number remains with the kidnappers.

"Today Thursday, the 21st of October, 2021 thirty (30) students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have arrived Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital following their release, while efforts are still continuing to secure the release of the remaining.

"They shall undergo medical screening and support while being re-united with their families.

"We thank all those who have helped in securing the release, while congratulating Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari for the success," the governor's spokesperson said

Details will be provided later.