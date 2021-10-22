Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Says Conflict in the North 'An Internal Matter', Vows to Fend Off 'External Pressure'

Addis Abeba — Today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) biweekly press briefing, Ambassador Dina Mufti, the spokesperson of the ministry discussed the the 39th ordinary session of the executive council of the African Union Commission (AUC), as well as other important diplomatic items and the ministry's reform program.

Amb. Dina discussed deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister Demeke Mekonnen briefings with AUC about the current situation in Ethiopia, saying, "Ethiopia is working to solve internal problems with an Ethiopian-led process under the auspices of the AU."

When asked whether or not the armed conflict in Ethiopia would be an agenda item at the 39th AUC ordinary session, he replied that it was not an agenda, adding, "African leaders encouraged Ethiopia to resolve its internal matter by itself."

Regarding the International pressure Ethiopia is facing especially from the United States and European Union (EU), the spokesperson said, "They are working for their own interests and the federal government will handle the current war with the Tigray People's Liberation Front TPLF within its legal framework," adding "We ask them to not interfere with our internal problems."

Discussing the recent airstrikes that hit Tigray's capital Mekelle, Amb. Dina denied that the recent air strikes on Mekelle injured or targeted civilians. He said, "The air strike hit carefully selected targets that the TPLF was using to wreak havoc." "Ethiopia will only respond if the training is intended to infringe on its sovereignty."

While admitting that the closures of overseas diplomatic posts impacted services rendered for citizens, he again emphasized the importance of the reform the MoFA is undergoing, saying," We are implementing reforms addressing financial challenges and human capacity efficiency. The diplomats who are taking capacity building training will start to serve the citizens soon."

The spokesperson ended the briefing by addressing the recent Egypt- Sudan joint military training, he said, " Any country is free to train and exercise with any other country. Ethiopia will only respond if the training is intended to infringe on its sovereignty." AS