Sudan: Hundreds of Thousands Take to Sudan's Streets Demanding Civilian Rule

Khartoum — Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere on Thursday in many Sudanese towns pressing for respecting and full implementation of the political carter's stipulations, including handing over the presidency of the Sovereign Council- the collective predidency- to the civilians.

The demonstrations were led by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the political incubator of the civilian half within the transitional government. The FFC comprises youth of the Resistance Committees, political parties and trade unions.

The show of power is meant to show the overwhelming demand for transition to democratic civilian rule in opposition to call by those who call for a military take over.

Five days ago protestors representing some Darfurian armed struggle movements and elements loyal to deposed dictator Bashir organized a procession and a sit in adjacent to the Republican Palace southern gates encourage the army for a take over.

The army commander cum president of the Sovereign Council lt General Abdel Fattah Burhan is supposed to hand over the chair of the Sovereign Council to a civilian member on the first week of December according to the Constitutional Document that governs the transitional period. But the civilians are sceptic about the military willingness to act accordingly.

The official Sudan TV aired huge gathering in processions in many Sudanese cities including Port Sudan, Eastern Sudan, where the Bija paramount chief Mohamed Alamin Tirik, is frustrating free movements of goods and people to and out of the seaport to press for cancellation of the East Sudan deal within the Juba Peace Agreement, a military take over and disolving of a committee tasked with Fighting Corruption and Dismantling the June 30 1989 regime.