Tanzania, France Pledge Stronger Ties in Key Areas

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and France yesterday expressed their commitment to cementing trade and economic ties on a win-win basis.

Areas in which the two countries showed willingness to strengthen cooperation include - but are not limited to - agriculture, blue economy, transport, e-commerce, energy, industrial parks, aquaculture, tourism and training in the hotel and tourism industry.

The commitment was made during a high-profile figures meeting that brought together the Ministers for Works and Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa; Investment, Mr Geoffrey Mwambe; Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, and Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

Also on the list of attendees were the ministers responsible for Energy, Mr January Makamba; Foreign Affairs, Ms Liberata Mulamula and Investment (Zanzibar), Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, as well as the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester, and prospective investors from both countries.

For the commitment to bear fruit, the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs minister said his country had committed itself to creating an enabling business environment that would enhance investor confidence.

"We are committed to keeping the momentum going so that our ties in the areas of trade, investment, skills development and technology become stronger and stronger," stressed Minister Mulamula.