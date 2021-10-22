East Africa: Freight Forwarders to Explore Opportunities in EA Oil Pipeline

21 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian freight forwarders are now readying to explore opportunities emerging from the Tanzania-Uganda oil pipeline after the private operators passed through challenging regulatory environment.

Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (Taffa) president Edward Urio said the pipeline whose construction is expected to start soon, will have at least 3.5 million tonnes of goods passing through Tanzania ports and that is expected to benefit clearing agents in the country.

Mr Urio said this on the sidelines of a meeting that aimed at briefing the association members on what has been happening and future expectations as well as challenges that lie ahead.

The meeting also discussed the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Act of 2017, which regulates the industry on how its implementation has so far affected the business.

The law gave the state-run agency exclusive mandate on most businesses, leaving the private companies struggling.

"We passed through tough times during the peak of Covid-19 but now there are numerous opportunities coming that we aim to grab," he said.

