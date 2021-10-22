Central Africa: Angolan President, Faustin Discuss Peace in CAR

21 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Peace, security and political stability in the Central African Republic (CAR) topped Thursday's private meeting between the Angolan President João Lourenço and his Central African counterpart, Faustin Archange Touadéra.

Faustin Touadéra, who is on a few-hour visit to Angola will speak to the press before returning to Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Angolan head of state as acting president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has been regularly informed by his CAR counterpart about the situation in that country, which, on 15th of this month, unilaterally decreed a ceasefire throughout the territory.

Following the announcement of the ceasefire, President João Lourenço, on behalf of the ICGLR, greeted the Central African people, considering the decision as the recognition that open and constructive dialogue between all the living forces is the best way for the achieving the peace and stability so longed for by the Central African people.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X