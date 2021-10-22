Central Africa: Angolan President, Faustin Discuss Peace in CAR

Luanda — Peace, security and political stability in the Central African Republic (CAR) topped Thursday's private meeting between the Angolan President João Lourenço and his Central African counterpart, Faustin Archange Touadéra.

Faustin Touadéra, who is on a few-hour visit to Angola will speak to the press before returning to Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Angolan head of state as acting president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has been regularly informed by his CAR counterpart about the situation in that country, which, on 15th of this month, unilaterally decreed a ceasefire throughout the territory.

Following the announcement of the ceasefire, President João Lourenço, on behalf of the ICGLR, greeted the Central African people, considering the decision as the recognition that open and constructive dialogue between all the living forces is the best way for the achieving the peace and stability so longed for by the Central African people.