Angola: CAR President in Luanda to Meet With João Lourenço

Luanda — President of the Central African Republic (RCA) Faustin-Archange Touadéra arrived Thursday in Luanda for a few-hour visit to Angola.

The CAR statesman, who will meet with the Angolan President, João Lourenço, was received at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, among other entities.

President Touadéra has regularly kept the Angolan Head of State informed about the pacification process in the Central African Republic.

In his capacity as president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), João Lourenço has been developing initiatives for peace and stability in that country.

The ceasefire was welcomed by the ICGLR, considering it the recognition that open and constructive dialogue between all living forces is the best way to achieve the peace and stability so longed for by the Central African people.