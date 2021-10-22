Mauritius: 'Teknolozi Dan Ou Porte' Launched in Central Flacq to Promote the Adoption of Technology Among Citizens

press release

'Teknolozi dan ou porte' (technology at your reach), an ICT-driven initiative of the National Computer Board (NCB) aimed at promoting innovation and the adoption of latest technology among the Mauritian population, was launched, today, at the Hibiscus Multipurpose Hall, in Central Flacq. The event was organised by the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, in collaboration with the NCB and the District Council of Flacq.

The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Sanjit Kumar Nuckcheddy, and other personalities were present.

Under this ICT-driven initiative, three Emerging Technologies workshops are being organised on the theme Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, and 3D Design & Printing Technologies. A two-week ICT awareness programme in the Cyber Caravan is also scheduled as well as Live Demos on: IoT, Arduino, Scratch Coding, Robotics and 3D Printing.

In his address, Minister Balgobin stated that Mauritius has to stay up-to-date with digital transformation and be innovative. He enumerated several ICT-led measures introduced by his Ministry to improve citizens' living conditions such as the Mokloud and the moRendezVous platforms.

MoKloud, which endorses paperless governance, allows citizens to store and download their birth and marriage certificates for free, while as for moRendezVous, Mauritians are able to make appointments at a specific time and date to benefit from governmental services such as at the Passport & Immigration Office, he pointed out.

Minister Balgobin additionally appealed to the population to remain digitally connected and develop technology skills as no one should be left behind in phases of development. Government, he affirmed, is steadfast in ensuring a win-win situation for Mauritians in its transition towards a modern Mauritius.

For his part, Minister Maudhoo, highlighted that technology is present across all sectors of the economy and announced the forthcoming launch of a Mobile App for the fisheries sector which will assist the fishers' community in obtaining reliable information to locate potential fishing zones through satellite technology. He further spoke about the importance of balancing technology integration in an individual's life and promoting a healthy use of technological tools.

As for the MP, Mr Nuckcheddy, he recalled the rapid evolution of technology over the years on the international scene as well as in Mauritius. He thus emphasised the need for Mauritians to keep pace with technology and encouraged citizens to avail of opportunities related to the ICT sector for added productivity and to boost economic recovery and growth post-pandemic.