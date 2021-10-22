Mauritius: Minister Hurdoyal Launches Blood Donation Campaign Organised By the Powc

press release

A Blood Donation Campaign for public officers and the public in general, organised by the Public Officers' Welfare Council (POWC) in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service, was launched, this morning, by the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal, at the SICOM Building II, in Port Louis.

The blood collect exercise, scheduled as from 09 00 hrs to 15 00 hrs, is taking place simultaneously at the Esplanade of the City Council of Port Louis, the Lobby of Paul Octave Wiehe Auditorium at the University of Mauritius in Reduit, the Municipal Reception Hall of the Municipal Council of Vacoas/ Phoenix, and the parking of London Way Supermarket at St Paul in Vacoas.

In his address on the occasion, Minister Hurdoyal stated that donating blood is a noble cause and a gift of kindness. This selfless act, he emphasised, will help save lives.

The Minister dwelt on the need to have an adequate amount of blood in our blood bank to meet any arising urgent needs. The target for today's blood collect activity, he said, is to collect 700 pints of blood.

He recalled that the objective of the POWC is to promote the welfare of public officers and reiterated the support of his Ministry in this endeavour. He urged all public officers to participate in this noble cause and to donate their blood. He further expressed satisfaction as regards the increasing number of youths who are showing up as volunteers to donate their blood.

In addition, the Minister pointed out that his Ministry has planned a series of activities that will be carried out as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions takes place.

He announced a major project in the pipeline which is the setting up of a Central Fitness Club in the Ministry. This initiative, he underlined, is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to promote a sports culture among the population and to give them access to the necessary infrastructure to engage in physical activities.

The Public Service Minister informed that all public officers, in particular those working in port-louis, will be able to avail of the fitness equipment as well as yoga, meditation and Zumba classes that will be offered at the Central Fitness Club.