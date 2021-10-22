Mauritius: Workshop Focuses On the Re-Engineering of the Cooperatives Division

press release

A workshop on "The Way Forward" in the context of the re-engineering of the Cooperatives Division was held this morning at the Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan, in Port-Louis. The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, launched and participated in the one-day event.

Principal Cooperative Officers, field workers, Divisional Cooperative Officers as well as representatives of different Federations of Cooperatives, the National Cooperative College and the Mauritius Cooperative Alliance, participated in the workshop.

In a statement, Minister Bholah expressed satisfaction as regards the suggestions and recommendations shared by the participants during the workshop.

He underlined that his Ministry is implementing the Action Plan 2021-2024 which calls for the reengineering of the Cooperatives Division. One major component of this endeavour comprises the trimming down of the existing twelve Sub offices to five, he recalled.

Minister Bholah also highlighted that the optimum use of modern logistics and technology to ensure the sustainability of the cooperatives sector, was discussed during the workshop.

Besides, he stressed on the need to have the support of all internal stakeholders of the cooperatives sector to drive the implementation of the Action Plan, whom he said, were all involved in the process. He pointed out that they all showed the willingness to actively support and participate in this endeavour.

According to Minister Bholah, the implementation of the Action Plan will enable the cooperatives sector to undertake diversification along with the democratisation of the economy.