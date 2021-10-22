Cameroon-World Food Programme - Government's Collaboration Appreciated

The remark was made by the World Food Programme Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Christopher Nikoi, during an audience with Minister Mbella Mbella on October 20.

Efforts by the government of Cameroon in combating food insecurity and its collaboration with the World Food Programme have been lauded by the UN agency's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Christopher Nikoi. This was during an audience the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella granted the UN official on October 20, 2021. He was accompanied to the audience by the Country Director of WFP, Wanja Kaari and the Resident Coordinator of UN Systems in Cameroon, Mathias Naab.

Speaking to reporters after the over one hour audience, Christopher Nikoi said he had a very engaging and useful conversation with the Minister on food security. "The main substance was to come and thank the government of Cameroon for the excellent relationship that the World Food Programme is enjoying and the collaboration we are having. It has been fantastic. I was here two years and I feel that the whole UN System is working incredibly well in getting the full support of Cameroon. We exchanged ideas on areas where we can further collaborate," the Regional Director stated.

As concerns food insecurity, Christopher Nikoi noted that he discussed with Minister Mbella Mbella how both parties (government and the World Food Programme) can mobilise resources to address the situation in the country affected by internal and external crisis. "We did talk on food security and as you know, conflict is one of the key drivers of food insecurity. The conflict in the Far North, the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon is creating problems for people who are displaced and who are not able to maintain their livelihoods. We talked about how we can collaborate with the government to increase our joint efforts in mobilising resources for the refugees from the Central African Republic who are in the country and also people who are affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the Far North Region," he explained.