Algeria: Cameroon-Algeria - Ambassador Bids Farewell

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella on October 20, 2021 granted a farewell audience to the Ambassador of Algeria to Cameroon, Merzak Bedjaoui, who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in the country.

In his statement to the press, the Algerian diplomat said he reviewed cooperation ties between the two countries with the Minister. "I came to bid farewell to Minister Mbella Mbella as I have come to the end of my mission in Cameroon. It was an occasion for us to review our cooperation ties and various projects existing between Cameroon and Algeria, as well as the various high-level visits that were carried out during my tenure. We discussed on how to reinforce our bilateral relations," the Ambassador stated.

On the memories Ambassador Merzak Bedjaoui keeps of Cameroon, he noted that he retains the image of a wonderful country. "I have been in Cameroon for six years eight months. I have friends and I will be returning to Algeria to practically learn how to live in my country again after a while. Cameroon is a wonderful country with a welcoming population and amazing features to be discovered. It is not for nothing that Cameroon is known as Africa miniature. I was able to carry out working visits to some regions of the country and touristic visits too. I discovered the extraordinary culture of Cameroon," he said, adding that he lives Cameroon with a heavy heart.

Cameroon and Algeria cooperate in various aspects notably in the judicial and transport sectors, trade, archives and parliamentary domains. Terrorism is a common threat both countries exchange military intelligence to address. Several accords exist between the two countries in the political, economic and social spheres. Combating terrorism in the Sahel, contributing to peace and stability in Africa, and highlighting the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are issues of common interest between Cameroon and Algeria.