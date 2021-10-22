Tanzania: Wta Declares Tanzania's Serengeti As Leading National Park in Africa

21 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

The 28th World Travel Awards (WTA) has today (Thursday) announced Serengeti as the 2021 Africa's Leading National Park.

Serengeti becomes Africa's Leading National Park for three consecutive times: 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Other nominees in the awards were Central Kalahari Game Reserve Botswana: Etosha National Park, Namibia: Kidepo Valley National Park, Uganda: Kruger National Park, South Africa and Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.

Serengeti which covers an area of 14,763 square kilometers is renowned for having a variety of animal, bird and plant species.

According to Tamzania National Parks Authority, Tanapa, the area hosts the world famous more than 1.5 million wildebeest migration and it is also renowned for its large lion population and is one of the best places to view prides in the natural environment.

About 70 large mammal and 500 bird species are found in the park, which boasts of diverse habitats, including riverine forests, swamps, kopjes, grasslands and woodlands.

Blue wildebeests, gazelle, Zebras and buffalos are some of the commonly found large animals in the ecosystem.

"TANAPA acknowledges the support from the government of the United Republic of Tanzania the citizens of Tanzania, tourism stakeholders and all those who took part to vote for Serengeti as 2021 Africa's Leading National Park," the authority said in the statement issued on Thursday.

