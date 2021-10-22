Tanzania: President Mwinyi Administers Oaths of Four Officials

Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has today, Thursday, administered oaths of four newly appointed official of various public institutions in the Isles.

At the swearing ceremony held at the State House in Zanzibar, President Mwinyi sworn-in Ramadhani Abdallah as the acting Chief Justice of the Zanzibar High Court and Masoud Abdalla Balozi as Secretary in the President's Office.

Other officials who took oath of office were Khatib Khamis Mwadini who as the new Deputy Chief of the Isles' Anti-smuggling Special Unit (KMKM) and Suleiman Abdulla Salum as the Secretary of the Broadcasting Council.