President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof Penina Muhando as new chairperson of Tanzania Commission of Universities (TCU).

A statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Presidential Communications Directorate at the State House, Jaffar Haniu said Prof Mhando fills the vacuum left by Prof Mayunga Nkunya, who died on July 20, 2021

The appointment of Prof Mhando started with immediate effect from 19th October, 2021, according to the statement.