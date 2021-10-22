Tanzania: Taifa Stars Go Up in Latest FIFA Ranking

21 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

TAIFA Stars have climbed up two positions in the latest FIFA World ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association Thursday.

In October, Tanzania lost 1-0 to Benin in Dar es Salaam before beating Benin 1-0 to revive hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals.

The rank shows that Tanzania's Taifa Stars have moved up by two places and now they occupy 130th slot in the global rankings, having accrued 1124 points.

In the World Football governing body's latest list, Belgium is trailing other teams followed by Brazil, France, Italy and England.

Uganda is the best performer in East Africa, occupying 82nd slot, followed by Kenya (102nd), Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

