Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Nationals residing in Germany have contributed over 52 thousand euros aimed at augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund as well as supporting families of martyrs.

According to a report from the Embassy of Eritrea in Germany, the Community and National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Giessen contributed 600 Euro, National Committee in Munich 6 thousand 600 Euro, Eritrean Community in Roytilingen and its environs 1 thousand 200 Euro, Sports Group 'Adal-Kolahta' in the city of Esslingen/Stuttgart 1 thousand 220 Euro, Giessen city Handay cultural Group 1 thousand 200 Euro, Eritrean community in Siegen city 1 thousand 080 Euro, and nationals residing in Berlin contributed 3 thousand Euro in support of families of the martyrs.

Furthermore, a number of nationals residing in Germany and a national from Austria contributed a total of 5 thousand 047 Euro, the report added.

In related news, a national committee in Mannheim and its environs contributed 3 thousand 130 Euro, a national committee in Wuppertal 2 thousand 500 Euro, "Fre-Tsinat" Children 325 Euro, Eritrean Community in Wiesbaden 1 thousand 260 Euro, Association of Eritreans in Tubingen 2 thousand 800 Euro, nationals residing in Austria 1 thousand 860 Euro, nationals residing in Hamburg and its environs 1 thousand 530 Euro, nationals residing in Kassel and its environs 1 thousand 048 Euro, nationals residing in Cologne and its environs 5 thousand 396 Euro, nationals residing in Frankfurt and its environs 7 thousand Euro, nationals residing in Offenbach 1 thousand 555 Euro, PFDJ members in Frankfurt 1 thousand Euro, as well as Martyrs Group in Bellfield and its environs contributed 455 Euro toward augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.