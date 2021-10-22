Eritrea: Nuew Delegation Participates At International Women's Conference

Asmara, 21 October 2021- Senior Eritrean women delegation led by Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, participated at the Third International Women's Conference held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from 13 to 15 October under the theme "Strengthening Global Alliance and Economic Development".

At the conference in which over 100 leaders of women associations and organizations from African, Middle Eastern, European and Asian countries took part, the discussion was conducted on the role of women in developing societies and the world, improving the lives of women, enabling women to become beneficiaries of modern technology with a view to improving their economic status, strengthening contribution of women in investment and cooperation, as well as experience of countries and global organizations on issues of women.

The Eritrean delegation on the sidelines of the conference held meetings with delegates of various countries and briefed them on the opportunities and challenges of the Eritrean women as well as on the effort being exerted to empower the Eritrean women in education and technology.

The International Women's Conference is being held every three years.

In related news, Eritrea participated in the International Conference organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation that was held from 12 to 15 October under the theme "Diplomatic Victory of Youth and Diplomats".