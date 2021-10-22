Sudan: Minister Abbas - Govt in Contact With Beja Nazirs to Resolve Eastern Sudan Track

Khartoum / Port Sudan — Sudan's Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof Yasir Abbas, who heads the committee assigned by the Prime Minister regarding the crisis in eastern Sudan, confirmed that the committee is in contact with Sayed Tirik, head of the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains regarding the political impasse on the issue of the Eastern Sudan Track.

Ports and major roads have been closed in Red Sea state for more than a month, and Sudan's Ministry of Livestock has announced losses estimated at $83 million.

In a press statement yesterday, he explained that Tirik welcomed the committee and the positive messages in the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok's speech, which included the basis for addressing the social, economic .and political roots to solve the issue of eastern Sudan.

Abbas said that the positive spirit shown by Tirik in his recent interview on the Sudan Television opened better prospects for continuing the dialogue to reach solutions to address the just issues of the East.

The Minister valued the positive and sincere efforts made by the UN Integrated Mission to Support the Transition in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the international community in Sudan "to bridge views and provide future guarantees to support peace and economic development eastern Sudan".

September witnessed large protest actions in eastern Sudan. The High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains opted for these actions to put more pressure on the Sudanese government to cancel the Eastern Sudan Track protocol in the Juba Peace Agreement. Protestors have been blocking the main roads in Red Sea state, including the Khartoum-Port Sudan highway, railway lines since September 17. Most of the sea ports also remain closed up to now.

In late September, a group of activists in Khartoum filed a lawsuit against the Beja leaders, based on charges concerning the undermining of civil state authority, inciting hatred, and sabotaging the national economy. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported in early October that the closure of Red Sea state's Southern Port has already cost the Sudanese treasury "large sums".

In a press statement on Sunday, Minister of Livestock Hafiz Abdelnabi said that the losses from the revenues of local fees for livestock exports amount to SDG 120 million to date.