Gambia: Njogu Bah, MC Cham React to Jammeh's Declaration

The former secretary general and head of Civil Service during former president Yahya Jammeh's regime, Njougu Bah and the current national youth mobiliser of Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) MC Cham Junior recently reacted to Jammeh's declaration in Kanilai.

According to quotations from the Fatu Network, Mr. Bah over the weekend spoke at the Sukuta rally and thanked President Barrow for the work he is doing in the country.

"President Barrow is a democrat and he has patience. He is hard working and loves his country. President Barrow is a man of peace," Bah stated.

"Would you doubt someone who tells he will give you dinner after giving you breakfast and lunch? President Barrow has done something for us, we the people of Nuimi. We had a problem that spanned for over 50 years which is our Hakalang road. That problem is over now as the road is now being built," Njogu added.

Meanwhile, MC Cham Jnr, GDC national youth president, speaking in an interview with King FM, which was shared with The Fatu Network argued: "We have seen an example. You have seen the number of people who turned out at the Somita meeting supporting GANU. What Barrow wants is to have the entire APRC to support President Barrow."

Cham said the majority of APRC are not going to vote for Barrow, saying Barrow will be a loser. He added that the support base of APRC is not in the hands of the executive committee, instead under Jammeh.

"I was in APRC, I know how APRC operates. Jammeh has the final say and he has the voice. He is not in The Gambia but he called the entire APRC to Kanilai and they converged there," Cham clarified.