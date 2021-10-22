Gambia: New NHRC Executive Secretary Pledges to Protect the Constitution

Vice President Dr Isatou Touray on Thursday 14th October, 2021 presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the National Human Rights Commission's new executive secretary, Dr. Saikou Kawsu Gassama.

While taking his oath of allegiance, Dr. Gassama swore to serve the country without fear or favour.

In her remarks VP Touray assured the new executive director of government's support, and urged him to serve with due diligence and to abide by the constitution. She advised him to follow his predecessor's footsteps, who she recognised laid a solid foundation at the National Human Rights Commission.

Attorney general and minister for Justice, Dawda Jallow, affirmed that the NHRC has a cordial working relationship with the government, and they expect that to continue. He informed Dr. Gassama of their knowledge of the challenges they face and promised that they will be addressed as expected.

Roheyatou Kah, deputy secretary to Cabinet, chaired the swearing-in ceremony.

Finance minister: 2022 revenue & grants to reach D29.87B

Njogu Bah, MC Cham react to Jammeh's declaration

Sarjo M. Camara Information Officer Office of the Vice President