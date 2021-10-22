Gambia: 60 Journalists Trained On Safety, Security Reporting in Elections

21 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

At least 60 journalists from the print, electronic and online media were recently trained on safety, security and conflict sensitive reporting during elections.

The training held at the Baobab Hotel, was organised by The Gambia Press Union (GPU) through funding from International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX).

The two-day forum was aimed at promoting a safe environment for media practitioners and to discourage physical attacks on media workers during elections.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Pa Modou Faal, a board member of The Gambia Press Union, described the training as 'timely', as the country heads to December 4th general elections.

The forthcoming election, he added, is a critical moment for journalists and their safety and security is very vital.

"Journalists are there to serve the people and that they are the agent of change and the mirror of the public. So reporting factual information about the elections is key, but safety and security of journalists should be considered not only from the government but also by the political parties." he noted.

Faal, therefore, urged all to respect the safety of journalists, while advising journalists to be mindful of scammers by protecting their social media accounts from hacking.

He equally challenged participants to make good use of the training by working as professionals before and after elections.

