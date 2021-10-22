Gambia: Smarteq FC Surrender Significant Points in Gunjur Nawetan

Smarteq FC on Tuesday surrendered significant points in the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan following their 2-2 draw with Fabu FC in their crunch Group B clash played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Capital Dodou Gibba alias Badodou, opened the scores for Smarteq FC in the 5th minute of the match from an excellent strike.

Striker Omar Jallow netted the second goal for Smarteq FC immediate after the interval before central defender Anfaal Cham and substitute Adama Saidy alias Adama Baa leveled matters for Fabu FC in the 58th and 74th minute of the match respectively.

Smarteq FC remained second-spot in group B with 5 points after surrendering vital points against Fabu FC in their third group match.

Fabu FC maintained third-place in Group B with 4 points following their 2-2 draw with Smarteq FC in their third group matches.

Meanwhile, Argentina FC drew goalless with Jujuba United FC.