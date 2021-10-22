Gambia: Barrow Donates D1 Million to Road to AFCON

As part of his contribution towards Gambia's participation in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, President Adama Barrow on Monday made a personal donation of D1 million dalasi to the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) responsible for the country's road to the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at State House, President Barrow told members of National Coordinating Committee (NCC) led by Sports Minister Bakary Badjie and GFF President Lamin Kabba Bajo that the Road to Cameroon is for all Gambians, adding that it is everyone's duty to ensure its success.

"This is not political or partisan but a national call and I am calling on all businesses and private individuals with the capacity and means to contribute to the process," President Barrow said.

President Barrow stated that there was a massive enthusiasm displayed in the 1997 Amical Zone II football tournament, which was hosted in The Gambia.

The Coordinating Committee (NCC) will announce a bank account number for the Road to AFCON Campaign where Gambians can contribute their quota to the country's participation in the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree.