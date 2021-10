President Adama Barrow will on Saturday host Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal and Unaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau in Soma Lower River Region (LRR) to grace the commissioning of the OMVG Soma Sub- station facility.

The OMVG Energy Project is a regional initiative to generate and share energy resources between the member countries - The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Senegal.

The commissioning of the Sub- station is designed to enhance The Gambia's electricity capacity system.