Sierra Leone/Gambia: Gambia Thump Sierra Leone AWCON Qualifiers

21 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia National Women's team over the weekend thumped Sierra Leone 2-0 in the first-leg tie of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers played at the AT Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia.

Thanks to goals from Red Scorpions wing wizard, Ola Buwaro and Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) rocky centre-back Ruggy Joof to earn the Queen Scorpions a convincing win over Sierra Leone.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the final whistle, Coach Mariama Bom Sowe, praised her girls for their resounding victory over Sierra Leone in the first-leg of the qualifiers.

The Gambia will host Sierra Leone in the second-leg on Monday 25 October 2021 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau

