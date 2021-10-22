Egypt: Transport Min. Inspects Development Work At Ring Road

21 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir on Thursday 21/10/2021 inspected the underway development work at the Ring Road in the Greater Cairo area.

Wazir checked on the construction work of a bridge above Saad El Din El Shazly tunnel, as well as the trial operation of Adli Mansour bridge, according to a statement released by the Transport Ministry.

The seven-lane road, which is 1,250 km in length and 30 meters in width, is expected to contribute to easing traffic congestion at El Salam Tunnel, the statement added.

The transport minister, accompanied by Qalyubia Governor Abdel Hamid El Haggan, toured the site of El Marg bridge project.

The three-lane road, which is 1,500 km in length and 14 meters in width, is due to serve citizens coming from Moasaset Al Zakat to Musturad in Cairo.

He followed up on the development work to expand the Ring Road connecting with Cairo-Alexandria Agriculture Road to facilitate the traffic flow.

