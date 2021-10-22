Egypt, China Discuss Cooperation in Vaccine Manufacturing Technology

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed on Thursday 21/10/2021 held a meeting with General Manager of Chinese Sinovac's Life Sciences Company Gao Qiang to discuss the transfer of vaccine manufacturing technology to Egypt.

The health minister thanked Sinovac for its support of Egypt in its fight against the pandemic, through providing the country with raw material to locally manufacture the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus.

The meeting addressed the executive steps for transferring the technology for producing coronavirus vaccines to the factories of the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA), said Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed.

The two sides also reviewed a plan for expanding cooperation between Sinovac and VACSERA factories in Giza's 6th of October City on the manufacturing of different vaccines, the spokesman added.

The health minister told Sinovac's delegation that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is keen on developing the local manufacturing of vaccines, saying that Egypt looks forward to boosting cooperation with the Chinese company to serve as a main hub for exporting its vaccines to African countries, the spokesman noted.

They also tackled the possibility of training VACSERA's teams on the vaccine manufacturing technology.

On his part, the general manager of Sinovac's Life Sciences said the Chinese company is willing to cooperate with Egypt with regard to transferring vaccine manufacturing technology, hailing the capabilities of VACSERA's factories.