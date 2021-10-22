Tanzania: Serengeti Named Best National Park At World Travel Awards

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Serengeti National Park is yet again on Cloud 9 after it was named best national park in Africa, beating six other national parks from the continent in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2021.

Famed for the Wildebeest migration and a vast plain that accommodates millions of wildlife including the Big 5, Serengeti was named Africa's Leading National Park for the third time in a row.

Serengeti was pitted against other African contenders such as Central Kalahari Game Reserve (Botswana), Etosha National Park (Namibia), Kidepo Valley National Park (Uganda), Kruger National Park (South Africa) and Masai Mara National Reserve (Kenya).

On Thursday, October 21, World Travel Awards, a global initiative that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism unveiled its Africa 2021 winners.

World Travel Awards also recognised Ngorongoro Crater and Mount Kilimanjaro among Africa's leading destinations, making the three Tanzanian national parks claim a spot on the 2021 conservation awards list.

Tanzania won in 10 different categories that included, Leading National Park, Leading Beach Destination, Leading Destination, Leading Luxury Island, Responsible Tourism Award, Leading Green Hotel, Leading Private Island Resort, Leading Safari Company, Leading Luxury Safari Lodge, and Leading Hotel Brand.

"Tanzania - with its national parks, wildlife and palm-fringed beaches - was voted 'Africa's Leading Destination," WTA wrote on their site.

South Africa's Cape Town was declared Africa's Leading City Destination, and its majestic Table Mountain picked 'Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction'.

The fascinating South African city of Durban was voted 'Africa's Leading City Destination'.

In the aviation sector, Kenya Airways lifted 'Africa's Leading Airline', whilst 'Africa's Leading Airport' went to Cape Town International Airport. Kenya Airways notched 'Africa's Leading Airline'- Business Class and Ethiopian Airlines picked 'Africa's Leading Airline - Economy Class '.