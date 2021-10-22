Kenya: Kisumu Rolls Out Outreach Amid Slow Uptake of Second Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

Kisumu — Kisumu County has increased COVID 19 vaccination centers across the county to reach more residents especially those due for the second dose.

Elijah Oyola, the County Health Promotion Officer, Thursday said all major hospitals in the seven sub counties are offering vaccinations.

"All our sub counties hospitals, the county hospitals and our major facilities like health centers are offering immunization for COVID 19," he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu during a media meeting organized by Kenya Red Cross Society, Oyola said besides the hospitals, the health department will organize outreaches.

"We have organized outreaches just to bring the services closer to the people," he said.

He announced a week-long initiative targeting 15,000 people in markets, bus parks and other social joints across the county.

Kisumu County recorded had recorded 35,755 fully vaccinated residents by Wednesday with another 100,655 having only received the first dose.

The County Director of Health Fredrick Oluoch said the rate at which residents were missing the 2nd dose is alarming.

"We are concerned with the slow pace at which people are turning up for the second dose, the number is down," he said.

Oluoch explained that it is important for people who have received the first dose to receive the second as a booster dose to get full immunity to fight the virus.

"It will be a wasted dose if you fail to get the 2nd dose and your protection will be lowered," he said.

"Hopefully we will get the target that was set to us by the National Government but we are appealing to our people to ensure they get vaccinated," Oluoch added.

He urged members of the public to exercise vigilance and avoid gatherings which my expose them to the virus despite the lifting of a nationwide curfew and relaxation of restrictions on gatherings.

"Let us not put our guns down, we should stick to the protocols to be able to keep off this virus, let us add vaccination in the protocols," Oluoch said.