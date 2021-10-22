Tunisia to Keep On Supporting Libyans in Decisions to Restore Stability - FM

Tunis/Tunisia — The political, military and security processes need to go hand in hand to ensure the success of the transition process in Libya, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi.

Disarmament and milita dismantling are of key importance, he further told participants in Libya Stabilisation Conference held Thursday in Tripoli. The withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries is an essential condition to restore stability.

Foreign fighters and mercenaries pose a serious threat to Libya's transition process and the whole region, mainly neighbour countries, Jerandi further said.

The economic dimension of the meeting is of paramount importance, the FM said, as Libya's economic recovery and focus on reconstruction will help it win back its position as an economic and financial hub. This will foster the economic integration of the region's countries, increase economic stability of neighbours and strengthen strategic economic partnerships in the service of common interests.

The holding of this conference demonstrates Libyans' commitment to pave the way for the success of political, security and economic stages ahead which, Jerandi said, would shape Libya's future.

The FM urged, in this vein, the international community to support this conference and its recommendations. The latter, he said, will be a milestone that adds up to other mechanisms, mainly the first and second Berlin conferences on Libya, Algiers meeting of Libya's neighbours in August and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to which Tunisia played host in November 2020, along with relevant United Nations resolutions.

He also welcomed the outcome of the 5+5 commission and underlined the need for a clear schedule. Support by regional and international partners and the UN of Libyan efforts at this delicate juncture is of capital importance, the FM said.

"Tunisia was the first country to welcome and support this conference as it will help Libya set out a vision of the next stage," said Jerandi.

Tunisia, as has always been the case, will keep on supporting Libyans in decisions that restore the country's stability far away from any foreign intereference.