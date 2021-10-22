Tunisia: Jerandi Received At Presidential Palace in Tripoli

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-Libyan cooperation and ways to develop it and the Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli were discussed at a meeting that brought together President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Manfi and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi at the Palace of Tripoli on Thursday.

Al-Manfi commended the "excellent" relations between the two countries, describing as "historic" the visit made by President Kais Saied to Libya last March.

"President Kais Saied's visit had provided unprecedented support to the people and state of Libya," he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Libyan president praised Tunisia's role in strengthening security and stability in his country and the protection of its interests. He also commended Tunisia's major role at the international and regional level, including in the UN Security Council.

"Tunisia's positions in favor of Libya are sincere," he said.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation on the political settlement in Libya and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas.

In addition, the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, handed to Othman Jerandi, a written message to President Kais Saied.

For his part, Jerandi stressed Tunisia's concern to actively engage in regional and international efforts to promote a peaceful settlement in Libya, so as to preserve stability in Libya.

He considered "essential" to continue coordination between the two countries especially regarding the political situation in Libya, and bilateral relations.