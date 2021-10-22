Liberia/Senegal: Female Lone Star Narrowly Fall to Senegal 2-1

The senior national female soccer team of Liberia, the Lone Star went down 2-1 to Senegal senior women's team in the first round of the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

The game, which was a heated encounter Wednesday, October 20, 2021, for the homegirls, was unfortunately lost thru a miscalculation from Goalkeeper Massa Konneh in the first half. Then in the second half, Lone Star's Defender Choice Tokpah guarded the ball until her opponent took advantage of a loose opportunity and struck it in the last corner of the net, giving the Senegalese their winning goal.

However, the female Lone Star consolidated in the third minute of extra time from the leg of Striker Lucky Kikeh to achieve the consolation.

The Senegalese had a height advantage over their Liberian counterparts plus good defending skills but were sluggish in the midfield.

However, they got their winning goals thru the legs of Mama Diop and Ndeye Awa Diakhate. Impressive goalkeeping by Ndeye Miss D. Didw saved the visitors from further trouble to secure their first victory away.

On the other hand, the home girls lack ball control, especially in the midfield.

The match itself was played behind closed doors because of COVID-19 regulations endorsed by FIFA.

The female national team started their preparation only two weeks ago while their counterparts began as early as a month ago, which enhanced their chances.

If the Liberia Football Association can maintain the team with support from the national government for women's football, the girls could reconsolidate in the 2022 Women's Cup of Nations Qualifier to give soccer-crazy home fans the joy that they direly crave.

For his part, Liberia's female National team head coach Robert Lartey appeals to the Liberia Football Association to send for training early in preparation for the return leg in Darker, Senegal on October 26, 2021, at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies.