Liberia: UK Looks Forward to Welcoming Liberia's Delegation to COP26

Unveils Presidency Program to drive global climate ambition at the Glasgow Summit

Almost 50 events organized by the UK COP26 Presidency will showcase action and drive momentum from all of society during the two-week summit.

The program reflects the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) Presidency's commitment to inclusivity by bringing together civil society, businesses, and young people.

Government also publishes a program for the UK Pavilion which will highlight UK climate leadership and the UK government has unveiled its program of Presidency events for the two-week COP26 Summit, which is taking place in Glasgow from 31 October - 12 November.

A press release issued by the UK Embassy near Monrovia on Thursday, 21 October 2021 says the program kicks off with a World Leaders' Summit (1-2 November), hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for which more than 120 leaders have already confirmed their attendance.

According to the release, they are encouraged to set out ambitious actions to reduce emissions - including net-zero and on coal, cars, and trees, scale-up action to adapt to the impacts of climate change and mobilize finance, and to collectively signal their commitment to keeping alive the crucial Paris Agreement aim of limiting global temperature rises to well below 2C, and as close as possible to 1.5C.

Running alongside the formal negotiations, the two-week program of Presidency events will put a spotlight on how all parts of society and the global economy drives ambitious climate action.

Events fall across key themed days including finance, adapting to the impacts of climate change, energy transition, nature and land use, gender, and youth.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will open the first of the themed days, with an event on how finance is being made available to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement, and UK government ministers will attend events throughout the two weeks.

Other events include driving forward conversations on the shift from coal to clean power; responding to the recent IPCC report on Science and Innovation day, and convening of education and climate change ministers with young people to discuss the importance of education in creating climate positive futures.

On Adaptation, Loss & Damage day, communities on the frontline will share their experiences of the worst effects of climate change. This will be followed by a ministerial discussion on efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Participants in the summit will also be able to take inspiration from more than 80 Pavilions which will see countries, civil society and international organizations hosting their own curated programs of events.

In line with the UK's commitment to inclusivity, COP26 is the first COP to offer a shared pavilion, allowing delegations to host events in a pavilion built by the UK.

The UK is today publishing its programme for the UK Pavilion, which will support COP26 Presidency key goals while showcasing UK climate leadership and action.

The UK Pavilion will feature a broad range of partners and events, including on gender equality, and supporting indigenous and local forest communities.-Press release