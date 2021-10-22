Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Prepares Integrity Icon for His Journey Back to School

21 October 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's Integrity Icon, 19-year-old Emmanuel Tuloe, received a special reward from Lonestar Cell MTN on Thursday, 21 October 2021.

The work and pay motorcyclist recently discovered $50,000 and 100,000 LRD in Nimba County and returned the money to its rightful owner. Emmanuel, unfortunately, had to drop out of school in 7th grade to take care of his family.

Lonestar Cell MTN's CEO Rahul De said, "His selflessness has proven Lonestar Cell MTN's core belief that genuine honesty and integrity are the keys to a successful life. At Lonestar Cell MTN, we conduct our affairs with uncompromising honesty, integrity, diligence, professionalism, and a can-do attitude. Emmanuel Tuloe exemplifies our qualities and our commitment."

The leading technology service provider rewarded him with a rechargeable router, the latest 4G Smartphone, data, and other branded items to help him transition back into school.

Receiving the gifts, Emmanuel appreciated his family and Lonestar Cell MTN for the gesture.

"I thank my family for standing by me. God should bless my family and God should bless Lonestar Cell MTN," said Emmanuel.

Mr. De said that because the world is increasingly becoming a digital one, Emmanuel can now tap into this world with the tools necessary to access the benefits of modern and connected life.

"We decided to reward Emmanuel for doing the right thing even when no one was looking. We hope that he keeps up the excellent work and holds on dearly to his integrity. It will serve him well," said Mr. De.

