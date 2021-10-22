West Africa: EBID Appoints Dr. Ashimolowo As New Vice-President Operations

21 October 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The 75th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), held on 1st October 2021, at the Bank's headquarters, unanimously appointed Dr. Olagunju M. O. Ashimolowo, as Vice-President in charge of Operations.

Dr. Ashimolowo brings on board a wealth of relevant experience which will further strengthen and consolidate the Bank's operations and governance framework.

Before his appointment, Dr. Ashimolowo held the position of Director, Internal Audit and Evaluation of Operations for over four (4) years at the Bank.

He had previously held the position of Group Office Auditor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) for nine (9) years. Dr. Olagunju M.O. ASHIMOLOWO, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), is an international banking and finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in Financial Management, Governance Risk Management, Compliance, and Internal Controls. He holds an MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos, Master of Applied Business Research (MABR), and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from SBS Swiss Business School, Zurich, Switzerland.

About EBID

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is a leading regional Investment and Development Bank, based in Lomé, Togo Republic, owned by the fifteen (15) Member States namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo. EBID has over the past 4 decades, invested approximately US$2.8 billion in inter and intra-regional development programs, covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, social sector, and services. EBID intervenes through a long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations, and services.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/ebid-board-approves-e61-526-000-for-projects-in-benin-burkina-faso-and-cote-divoire/

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X