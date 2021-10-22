West Africa: EBID Appoints Dr. Ashimolowo As New Vice-President Operations

The 75th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), held on 1st October 2021, at the Bank's headquarters, unanimously appointed Dr. Olagunju M. O. Ashimolowo, as Vice-President in charge of Operations.

Dr. Ashimolowo brings on board a wealth of relevant experience which will further strengthen and consolidate the Bank's operations and governance framework.

Before his appointment, Dr. Ashimolowo held the position of Director, Internal Audit and Evaluation of Operations for over four (4) years at the Bank.

He had previously held the position of Group Office Auditor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) for nine (9) years. Dr. Olagunju M.O. ASHIMOLOWO, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), is an international banking and finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in Financial Management, Governance Risk Management, Compliance, and Internal Controls. He holds an MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos, Master of Applied Business Research (MABR), and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from SBS Swiss Business School, Zurich, Switzerland.

About EBID

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is a leading regional Investment and Development Bank, based in Lomé, Togo Republic, owned by the fifteen (15) Member States namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo. EBID has over the past 4 decades, invested approximately US$2.8 billion in inter and intra-regional development programs, covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, social sector, and services. EBID intervenes through a long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations, and services.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/ebid-board-approves-e61-526-000-for-projects-in-benin-burkina-faso-and-cote-divoire/