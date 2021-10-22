West Africa: ECOWAS DPA Holds Its 2nd Thematic Briefing With Member States' Ambassadors

21 October 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The ECOWAS Directorate of Political Affairs is holding a second thematic briefing with the Permanent Representatives and accredited ECOWAS Ambassadors on the 21st of October, 2021.

Focusing on the current governance dynamics and the imperatives as provided in the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance (2001), the briefing is primed on enhancing collaboration while facilitating the exchange of information and experience-sharing with the ECOWAS Member States' Ambassadors.

The briefing also aims at inducing reflection on the recent peace and security situation in West Africa and its impacts on the current political dynamics and stability of the region.

Other tasks before the meeting include discussions around the Supplementary Protocol vis-a-vis the civil society perspectives and the harnessing of Member States standpoints, through engagements with the ECOWAS Ambassadors on effective response options to the regional governance challenges.

The briefing is also holding against the backdrop of a regional peace and security landscape that is shaped by political upheavals, terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crimes including increased banditry, kidnapping, and piracy leading to humanitarian and economic challenges which have in turn been worsened by the current covid-19 pandemic.

Participants interfacing with the diplomats at the meeting will be drawn from the ECOWAS Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), the Early Warning Directorate (EWD), and other relevant ECOWAS directorates, in conjunction with the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

The initiative is enriched by the extension to ECOWAS Member States' Ambassadors accredited to Ethiopia, and Permanent Representatives of the Member states to the African Union.

The first Thematic Briefing of the year was held on 15th February 2021 with the theme: Post ECOWAS Vision 2020: Reflection on Peace and Security. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/ecowas-deploys-55-election-observers-to-monitor-the-presidential-election-in-cabo-verde/

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X