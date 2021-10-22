Angola Reiterates Call for Lifting Arms Embargo On Car

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Téte António Wednesday in New York (US) reiterated the need to lift the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic (CAR), in view of the progress achieved on the ground, ANGOP has learnt.

Téte António, who was addressing the Ministerial Debate at UN Security Council, stressed the world body's role in the issue.

He said despite Angola's request to lift the embargo it is up to the UN Security Council to assess and decide on the maintenance of the embargo, in view of the progress achieved by CAR government.

In his speech, Angola's top diplomat recalled the clear stance expressed by President João Lourenço at the UN Security Council, on June 23, 2021, when he called for the end of the arms embargo on the central Africa's country.

The minister reiterated his government's commitment to a regional approach for an effective implementation of its strategic plan, anchored in the Pact for Peace, Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region.

Antonio added that the Angolan Executive believes in the implementation of the agreement as a crucial condition to resolve the root causes of conflicts and obstacles that continue to prevent socio-economic development and regional integration.

"The Angolan government welcomes the remarkable progress in the Great Lakes Region in recent years, as the result of the peaceful transfers of power in the Democratic Party of the Republic of the Congo, including the signing and implementation of peace agreements in CAR, South Sudan and Sudan," stressed the diplomat.

The minister pointed out the illicit exploitation of natural resources, strained relations between refugees and internally displaced persons, human rights violations, humanitarian issues, and the growing terrorist threat in the sub-region, as some challenges that need to be overcome.

Téte António ended his speech reiterating Angola's availability to continue its efforts toward consolidation of peace, prevention and resolution of conflicts as well as cooperate with all stakeholders on promotion of a shared region in addressing the complex challenges for security and development.