Angola: Board of Flag Carrier Airline Taag Dismissed

20 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's head of State João Lourenço Wednesday sacked the Board of Directors of flag carrier airline "TAAG - EP" as part of the implementation of the company's restructuring plan and strategic objectives, according to the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic.

Ceased their duties, the company's CEO Helder Preza, the chairman of the executive committee Rui Carreira, five executive and non-executive directors.

The statement referred the grounds for decision to Presidential Decree 186/20, of 17 July, which adjust the nominal value of TAGG's share capital and redefined the company's shareholder structure, as it was no longer wholly owned by the state, with the need to implement the Restructuring plan and to encourage the business policy to achieve its strategic objective.

