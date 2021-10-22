Angola: President Convenes Council of Republic

Luanda — Angola's head of State João Lourenço convened a meeting of the Council of the Republic for Monday to assess the situation of Covid-19 in the country.

During the session, the participants will also learn of the report on the public hearing process related to the change of the Administrative Political Division, according to the President's Civil Affairs Office.

The meeting's agenda also covers the matters on the preparation for the electoral process.

The Council of the Republic comprises Vice President of the Republic, National Assembly Speaker, President of the Constitutional Court, the Attorney General, and leaders of political parties with Parliamentary seats.

On the other, the President João Lourenço appointed Isaías Henriques Ngola Samakuva leader of the main opposition UNITA party as a member of the Council of the Republic.

Samakuva takes over from Adalberto Costa Júnior, after the Constitutional Court (TC) decided to annul the 2019 congress that elected Adalberto Costa Júnior as president.