Algeria: Conference On Libya's Stability - Algeria's Position 'Has Always Been Clear,' Says Lamamra

Algiers — Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, said Thursday from Tripoli that Algeria's position regarding the crisis in Libya "has always been clear and constant" and consists in "preserving Libya's sovereignty and territorial unity" and reaching an inter-Libyan settlement to the crisis.

"Algeria's position on the crisis in Libya has always been clear and constant, and President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has called for the preservation of Libya's sovereignty and territorial unity and non-interference in its internal affairs," Lamamra said in his speech at the conference of Libya's stability which kicked off Thursday in Tripoli.

"Algeria has repeatedly stressed that the crisis must be resolved through an inter-Libyan process in which the Libyan brothers must play a leading role, and this through an inclusive dialogue that guarantees the strengthening of institutions and national reconciliation," added the PM.

"Algeria welcomes the progress made in the political process supervised by the UN, which led to the election of the president and members of the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity and to set the date of 24 December 2021 for the holding of general elections," he said.

Lamamra, who expressed Algeria's satisfaction with the relative stability recorded in terms of security since the signing of the Ceasefire Agreement in Libya, underlined the need to "conclude the military and security process, by committing to banning weapons and withdrawing forces, mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya," and this through consultation with relevant international partners and the involvement of Libyan countries in the processes launched following the conclusions of the ministerial meeting of Libya's neighboring countries held in Algiers on 30 and 31 August 2021.

On this occasion, the Algerian Head of Diplomacy welcomed the agreement reached by the 5+5 Joint Military Committee during its meeting held on 8 October in Geneva, on developing a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, fighters and foreign forces from Libya, in application of the clauses of the Ceasefire Agreement, the relevant Security Council resolutions and the conclusions of the Berlin Conference.

Call for support of political process in view of elections

In view of Libyan elections, Lamamra called on all parties concerned to support the efforts of the current executive power and to distance themselves from all attempts aimed at separating Libyans or hindering the political process and the government's activity.

He further urged the international community to contribute to suitable resolution of some pending legal and technical issues, including the constitutional basis for elections and the completion of the processes of institutional unification and national reconciliation.

In this regard, Lamamra emphasized, "the key role" of this initiative to support stability in Libya in accordance with an approach based mainly on the principles of national ownership, effective partnership and joint responsibility."

Furthermore, the head of Algerian diplomacy reiterated Algeria's support to this initiative to "help the Libyan brothers to achieve the expected outcomes."

The Ministerial Conference in Support of the Stability of Libya kicked off on Thursday in Tripoli, with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, and a number of countries and international organizations to support the transition period in Libya until the holding of general elections in December.