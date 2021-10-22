Africa: Lawyer Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie Elected As Commissioner of ACHPR

The 39th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union held on 14th and 15th October, 2021 in the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia successfully elected and appointed Mrs. Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie as Commissioner of the African Commission on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR) for a tenure of 6 years.

Mrs. Sallah - Njie garnered 40 votes from the 42 African Union Member States that were eligible to cast their votes. The other candidates were from three countries of the Western Region of the African Union.

This development further demonstrates the success of the proactive foreign policy posture of The Gambia under the stewardship of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad. It will enable The Gambia to continue contributing to the promotion of respect for human rights and democratic governance on the African continent.

The collaborative effort of the Attorney General's Chambers and Ministry of Justice was also instrumental for the aforementioned national success.

The Gambia delegation to the Executive Council Session was led by His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad. He was accompanied by Her Excellency Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, Permanent Representative to the African Union.