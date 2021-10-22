Gambia: Sallah Describes Budget Session As Busiest Legislative Session

Halifa Sallah, National Assembly Member for Serrekunda Central has told the legislature that the budget session of the National Assembly is the busiest session of the legislative arm of the government.

Sallah said this Monday 18th October 2021, while delivering an opening remark of the fourth and last ordinary session of the 2021 legislative year, as he presided over the Monday sitting of the assembly.

"Generally, this is called the budget session and usually the business session of the National Assembly is the busiest session of the National Assembly each year. We therefore return thanks and gratitude to Almighty Allah for us to convene for this all-important session," he said.

"Honorable members, you will realize that the budget session this year is drawn closer than the traditional period of November to December due to the presidential election, scheduled to take place on the 4th of December 2021."

He further told the lawmakers that pursuant to section 152 of the constitution of the Gambia and Standing Orders 86(1), the Honorable Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, shall on Monday 18th October, table the 2022 draft estimates of revenue and expenditure of the republic of the Gambia 1st January to 31st December 2022, both dates inclusive.

Speaking earlier, the clerk of the assembly, Momodou Cise, informed the members that both the Speaker (Mariam Jack Denton) and Deputy Speaker (Momodou LK Sanneh) were not present at the assembly at the time.

"Pursuant to Standing Order 6(3), I have the honor to invite a motion from any National Assembly Member to elect a member of this Assembly to preside over this sitting today," Clerk Cise told the assembly.

Subsequently, the National Assembly Member for Lower Badibbu, Alhagie Jawara, moved a motion for the assembly to elect Halifa Sallah as the Speaker and for him to preside over the sitting.

The motion was seconded by the Member for Busumbala, Saikouba Jarju. Thus, Sallah assumed the mantle of speaker and presided over the sitting on Monday 18th October 2021.